Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
47°
47°
Low
38°
High
50°
Sat
40°
46°
Sun
40°
54°
Mon
42°
54°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2018 week 10 Trinity at Camp Hill highlights
Posted 1:11 AM, October 27, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 09:23AM, October 26, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Trinity: 26
Camp Hill: 0
Popular
Family of 18-year-old who died in Lebanon County Prison awarded $4.75 million in settlement
Lancaster County pastor accused of possessing, disseminating child pornography
18-year-old Dallastown HS student accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl in school’s weight room
Metro Diner closes in Lancaster — just 8 months after its grand opening
Latest News
HSFF 2018 week 10 Newport at Juniata highlights
HSFF 2018 week 10 Chambersburg at Carlisle highlights
HSFF 2018 week 10 Trinity at Camp Hill highlights
HSFF 2018 week 10 Palmyra at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 6 Camp Hill at East Pennsboro highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 West Perry at Camp Hill highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 Lancaster Catholic at Camp Hill highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 7 Hershey at Cedar Cliff highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 5 Lower Dauphin at Red Land highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 5 preview
Fan Of The Night
HSFF week 9 Gettysburg-Dover ‘Fan of the Night’
News
Scores and Schedules
2018 Mid-Penn Conference football schedule/results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 Cedar Crest at Lebanon highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Chambersburg at Central Dauphin East
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 7 Cocalico at Conestoga Valley highlights
News
Traffic
Erford Road Bridge over Camp Hill Bypass will be closed this weekend
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 5 Susquehanna Township at Hershey highlights
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.