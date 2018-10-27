× Man charged with making terroristic threats after threatening to burn down building

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. — A man was charged with making terroristic threats and one other charge after he threatened to burn down a building in Carlisle.

Police said that on Oct. 24, Rodney Allen Hill, 53, they were dispatched to a building on the 1st block of West Penn St. in Carlisle.

According to police, multiple witnesses said that Hill was threatening to burn the building down. Hill was not at the scene when police arrived.

Hill was also charged with disorderly conduct.