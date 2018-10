× Memorial honoring crash victims set up in Lititz

LITITZ, Lancaster County, Pa. — A memorial honoring the victims of the deadly eight-vehicle crash on Friday now stands in Lititz.

The memorial is located outside of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Lititz.

Warwick student, Jack Nicholson, 16, was killed as a result of the crash while four others were seriously injured.

The memorial includes dozens of balloons, flowers and hand-written messages sit on the church’s front lawn.