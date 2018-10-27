Synagogue’s in Harrisburg on high alert following mass shooting in Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temples across the mid-state are now extra security measures after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue leaves 11 people dead.

Temple Ohev Sholom in Harrisburg is one of many synagogue’s forced to take extra security measures following the devastating event.

“We are prepared for an event that we hope never takes place,” said Rabbi Petter Kessler, Temple Ohev Sholom.

However, Rabbi Peter Kessler says it shouldn’t be that way.

“I think there should be fewer guns and less security but that’s just my opinion,” added Kessler.

“I think that people in this country, jews and non jews alike want there to be specific laws that keep guns away from people who are mentally unstable and keep guns away from people and keep guns away from people who want to cause other people violence,” said Kessler.

At a event in Illinois, President Trump said Pittsburgh shooting had little to do with gun laws.

“This is a case where if they had an armed guard inside they may have been able to stop him immediately and maybe there would have been nobody killed except for him frankly,” said President Trump.

“We don’t want to have people turned away because they feel threatened because there is someone with a gun who is a security guard,” said Rabbi Eric Cytryn, Beth El Temple.