Authorities in Lancaster continues to investigate crash in Lititz

Lancaster County – Law enforcement are continuing to investigate the crash in Lititz on Friday which killed two students and injured three other individuals.

Police, along with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, have been investigating the crash since it occurred. All agencies have been in contact with Warwick School District officials as well.

Authorities say they are still conducting additional interviews and collecting information before they can reach a point of assessment on the crash circumstances, specifically its cause.

They ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Lititz or Northern Lancaster County Regional police.