Car accident closes Churchtown Road in Salisbury Township

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster have closed Churchtown Road to investigate a car crash.

It happened along the 900 block of Churchtown Road just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Emergency Management say two vehicles were involved. At least seven people were taken to Reading Hospital.

No word on there condition.

Emergency Management also say drivers can expect slowdowns on Davis Lane near Churchtown Road.