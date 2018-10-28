Early morning showers gives way to a breezy, chilly, dry Monday

BREEZY AND DRIER: Widespread showers develop during the evening and overnight. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Lows only drop the middle 40s. Showers taper and end during the morning hours leaving the rest of the day dry. The breeze picks up 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts to 30 possible. Afternoon readings are held in the lower 50s. Winds settle down by Tuesday, as high pressure builds in across the area. Plenty of sunshine helps to warm temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A surge of milder air arrives for a couple of days. A frontal system stalls to the west allowing for warmer winds to boost temperatures into the 60s. A late showers Wednesday is possible but the day is dry. It will be mild in the 60s for trick-or-treaters. With the front stalled, areas of low pressure ride along it bringing a few showers overnight into early Thursday. Then most of the day is dry until late with more showers possible. Readings warm well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. A cold front finally sweeps through mid-day Friday, bringing scattered showers for the first half of the day. With a mild morning in the 50s, afternoon readings are able to warm into the lower and middle 60s before chillier air arrives for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The next shortwave disturbance swings in Saturday. Plenty of cloud cover and a chance for showers is possible. Highs are back into the middle 50s. Sunday features more sunshine and cool readings in the 50s.

