“Flipping for a Cause” teaches gymnastics, cheerleading, while raising money for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. -- "Flipping Out Tumbling," a gymnastics tumbling organization in Carlisle, partnered with Bobbi's Project Inc. to raise money for kids with intellectual disabilities.

Their goal is to help those with intellectual disabilities have a chance at participating in community sports.

Participants took part in gymnastic drills as well as cheerleading activities, all while raising money for a good cause.

"It's great to give back, it's helping the community--number one--and that's what we like to do here," said Donald DeSanto of Flipping Out Tumbling. "We like to bring everyone together with one sport, all-star cheerleading, and we teach tumbling for all. We want to get everyone involved in one day."

"Flipping for a Cause" hopes to let those with an intellectual disabilities gain not only physical abilities, but gain independence, team building skills, friendships and acceptance.