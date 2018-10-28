Steelton-Highspire School District celebrates Fall Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The Steelton-Highspire Junior High and Senior High held their annual fall fest on Saturday.

The fall themed event offered games and activities for students, including a craft fair, food trucks and vendors for students to enjoy.

School leaders say the event is a great way to create a better relationship with the community.

"Becoming a big a part in Steelton-Highspire community is what we are really focusing on this year at Steelton-Hhighspire, so a lot of our events are going to be community based so we can get the community into our building or go out into the community," said Jennifer Morrison, a teacher at Steelton High School. "So we just want people to know what we are about so they can be part of it."

The goal of the event is to tackle social issues that need to be addressed.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the class of 2019.