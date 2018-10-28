Vigil against hate set for Monday night in York

YORK, Pa. — Tomorrow in part of York County, there will be a prayer vigil against hate and in support of the Jewish community.

York City police will be there, honoring those fellow officers injured while responding to synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and to make sure everyone attending is safe.

Organizers say the vigil is open to everyone and hope it sends a message that York will not stand for hate.

“We want people from every faith tradition. We want people from urban and rural, city and county. This is about all of us coming together, saying we’re here for our Jewish siblings, but truthfully, we are here because we are all in this together at the end of the day,” explained Carla Christopher, Vicar at Union Lutheran Church in York.

The vigil will take place outside city hall located at 101 S George St in York.

Organizers say it’s a well-lit area and close to the police station.

It’s expected to last about an hour.

Organizers say there will be singing and reflection. They say people should bring candles.

Here’s a link to the event on Facebook.