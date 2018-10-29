× Annual York Halloween Parade brings entertainment and candy through the streets of York

YORK, York County, Pa. — On Sunday, York County celebrated the fall season with its annual Halloween parade.

Kids, family members and even members of the FOX43 news team took to the streets of York–enjoying live music, entertainment and, of course, candy.

We got a chance to talk to a few kids who came out to enjoy the event, asking their favorite part of the parade.

Responses from parade-going youths included the marching band and candy, among other things.

This was the 69th year for the parade.