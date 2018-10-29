× Archdiocese of Erie updates its public disclosure list

ERIE — The Diocese of Erie has updated its Public Disclosure List, which contains the names of persons who have been “credibly accused of actions that, in the diocese’s judgment, disqualify each person from working with children.”

Five new names, as well as one previously listed as under investigation and one previously listed as awaiting trial, have been added to the list of those with credible allegations: Three laypersons (all living), one priest (deceased), and one religious sister (deceased) are new.

The name of Msgr. Reszkowski, deceased, is not new to the list, but has been moved from under investigation to among those credibly accused. In addition, Father David Poulson, who pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count each of corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children Oct. 27, also has been moved to

the list of those with credible allegations.

Four new names — two priests (one living, one deceased), one former priest (living) and one layperson (deceased) — have been listed as under investigation. The full Public Disclosure List can be found here.

This brings the total number of priests on the list to 49, and the total number of laypeople to 26. It is the first time a religious sister has been included on the list.

Anyone who may have knowledge of these situations or who has been affected by similar improprieties is encouraged to report that information through any of the outlets listed at the end of this release.

Living, Credibly Accused

Ronald Keith Allison of Erie, a former lay teacher

Lewis A. Kocher of Springfield, Ohio, a former choir director

James E. Herzing of St. Mary’s, a former lay teacher

Fr. David Poulson of Oil City, currently awaiting sentencing and forbidden to function as a priest

Deceased, Credibly Accused

Fr. Patrick J. Healy, was able to function as a priest (abuse reported after his death)

Msgr. Joseph V. Reszkowski, was able to function (abuse reported after his death)

Sr. Mary Carmel Skeabeck, SSJ (Charlotte Skeabeck), former teacher

Under Investigation

Msgr. H. Desmond McGee, retired, of Dubois

Fr. Robert A. Pudlo (failure to act on credible reports), deceased

Frank J. Mariella, Sr., deceased

Former Fr. Thomas M. Lechner, of Sewickley, laicized

Victims or concerned individuals also are welcome to contact the diocese directly to

report abuse at 814.451.1543. In addition, anyone can directly report suspected abuse of minors by anyone to

PA ChildLine by calling 800.932.0313. The line is open 24/7, and callers may choose to remain anonymous.

Victims also are welcome to contact the diocese directly to report abuse at 814.451.1543. The Clergy Abuse

Hotline established by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General can be reached at 888.538.8541.

Counseling assistance is available for victims and/or their families through the diocesan victim assistance

coordinator, Dr. Robert Nelsen, who can be reached at 814.451.1521.

Source: Archdiocese of Erie, PA