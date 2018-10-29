Brew to Brewery 5K held in Perry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT, Perry County, Pa. -- River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery hosted a "Brew to Brewery 5K" early on Oct. 28.

Participants ran a 5K--or walked a mile--to raise money for Angie's Hope, Relay for Life of Perry County.

The event started at Buffalo Brewery and ended at River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery in Perry County.

The race was also a great way to get the community involved, stay in shape and stand for a good cause.

"It's just a lot of fun," said a participant. "I'm here with my wife and my friends. It's a good event to support and its obviously good exercise, and it's good to get outdoors."

About 60 people participated in the event, raising nearly $1,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society.