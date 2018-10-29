Dozens hold candles and each other during vigil against hate in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Tonight, hundreds gathered all across Central Pennsylvania to mourn the loss of the 11 people killed in the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Vigils were held in both Dauphin and York Counties.

The vigil against hate in York began with a song for peace, echoed by a large crowd of people from all different faiths.

They came together to support the Jewish community and to remember the 11 victims.

"I'm glad for the interfaith participation. All the different churches who helped set this up. I'm just glad to be here," said Michael Davila, who says he came to represent his Temple family.

"I see tragic events as having the potential to be a catalyst for healing," said Willa Lefever, an attendee.

Some people still feel overcome with sadness.

"This is the United States Of America. I don't have anything else to say because I'm going to cry," said Mary Reed of Springettsbury Township.

The service was so important to some people, they couldn't miss it.

"We cancelled a meeting, and it was a pretty important meeting. We cancelled, rescheduled it. I think when these things happen, it's really, really important for communities to come together," added Lefever.

People sang and prayed together while holding candles; some people held each other.

Many with the same thought: Bigotry and antisemitism have no place in this country.

"Good will always overcome evil. Always," added Reed.

Love - the only thing that mattered in York.

"We're all in this together. Love is the answer. Love is always the answer," said Lefever.