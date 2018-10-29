Father faces backlash after dressing up as a Nazi and his son as Adolf Hitler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A Kentucky man's Halloween costume causing quite the controversy on social media.

According to WEHT, Bryant Goldbach dressed up as a Nazi soldier with his 5-year-old son Thursday night, who was dressed up as Adolf Hitler.

Goldbach reportedly chose the costumes for historical purposes and said he hadn't really thought the idea through.

When the Goldbach arrived at their trunk-or-treat event they immediately faced backlash.

Goldbach took to Facebook, responding to the incident and commenting on how he and his son were treated. He said:

"Tonight me and my family went to the 'Trail of Treats' at the riverfront. They had a wonderful time and are very hasppy with their candy haul. But i need to speak out about. Anyone who knows us knows that we love history, and often dress the part of historical characters. Tonight as we walked we saw people dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers, blood and gore of all sorts. Nobody batted an eye. But my little boy and i, dress as historical figures, and it merits people not only making snide remarks, but approaching us and threatening my little 5 year old boy. That's right. Tonight grown adults threatened a child over his costume. Threatened his mom and dad as well. Threatened to rip his outfit off of him screaming obscenities, scareing a small child. First off, its none of your business. Second, how dare you! I mean How dare you threaten a child. Me, its one thing, but my child? You are messing with fire. I do want to thank the people who interviened, and for those good people we interacted with. Yes liberalism is alive and well. And we had the displeasure of dealing with the fruits of the so called 'Tolerant Left.'"

On Friday, Goldbach posted photos of him and his son in their costumes on Facebook and received even more backlash.

Goldbach reportedly said he didn't realize the costume would raise so much controversy and has apologized for his actions.

"I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn't occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part," Goldbach told WEHT.

A Rabbi at a temple in the area responded to the incident with the following statement: