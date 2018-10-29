Howl-oween celebrates pets at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Early on Sunday, Fort Hunter Mansion and Park in Dauphin County hosted a free event to celebrate household pets.

The event included a costume parade, dog races and a meeting with Libre, the Boston terrier puppy who's story of neglect helped increased penalties for animal abuse.

Pet lovers met with animal rescue groups including the Humane Society, Furry Friends and Paws for Homes.

"Dogs, as well as cats, as well as other animals, are a great way to bring joy into your life," said an attendee. "They love you unconditionally and it's great to celebrate pets as well."

Folks also learned about the past pets of the Fort Hunter Mansion including monkeys and parrots.