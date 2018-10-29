Investigation continues into deadly multi-car crash in Lititz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. --- On Friday afternoon, eight cars were involved in a crash on the 200 block of West Orange Street.

Two Warwick High School students, Jack Nicholson and Meghan Keeney, died as a result of the crash.

Police say the driver at the center of the crash, a 63-year old Lancaster County woman, was reported for driving recklessly a few minutes before the crash…

Investigators also say when a Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer went to pull the vehicle over, it accelerated east on Route 772.

Police say the driver hit a school bus in Warwick Township leading up to the eight car crash.

Citing "investigative purposes," the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is not identifying the driver, at this time as they say they're "preserving the integrity of accounts" of what happened.

The driver has not been charged with any crimes but investigators say she cannot and will not be driving for the time being.

A memorial is now set up near where the crash happened with notes and messages written to Jack and Meghan.

Numerous school districts in Lancaster County…including Eastern Lancaster County by wearing red clothes or red pins for Warwick High School.

“It’s just a sign of support and condolence and empathy and not only just for the families of the students who were killed but the greater community. The whole community feels that pain,” said Eastern Lancaster County Superintendent Robert Hollister.

The female driver and another Warwick High School student remain in the hospital.

Two other women have been treated and released.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says a more detailed explanation will be given at “an appropriate time.”