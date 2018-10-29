× Lancaster man charged with rape and four other offenses

LITITZ, Lancaster County, Pa. — Police in Lititz have charged a Lancaster man with rape, among other charges, according to police reports.

Jonathan Matthew Torres, 28, of Lancaster, has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

According to police, two female victims told police they were victims of unwanted sexual contact from Torres. The incident occurred between 2 and 6 a.m. on Oct. 21 at the 500 block of E. Main St., in Lititz.

Torres is known to the two victims.

Torres is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.