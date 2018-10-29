More sunshine and lighter breeze Tuesday then a big warm up!

BIG WARM UP: High pressure building in to our south helps to relax the winds a bit overnight. Cloud cover decreases this evening leaving skies partly cloudy to mostly clear the rest of the overnight period. Morning lows drop back to the 30s again. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday helps warm temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A surge of milder air arrives for a couple of days. A frontal system stalls to the west allowing for warmer winds to boost temperatures into the 60s. A few late showers Wednesday are possible but the day is dry. It will be mild in the 60s for trick-or-treaters. Most of Thursday is dry with showers arriving towards evening. Readings warm well into the 60s to lower 70s. A cold front finally sweeps through mid-day Friday, bringing scattered showers for the first half of the day. With a mild morning in the 50s, afternoon readings are able to warm into the lower and middle 60s before chillier air arrives for the weekend.

NEXT WEEK WARM UP: The next shortwave disturbance swings in Saturday. Plenty of cloud cover but right now only a few sprinkles or a brief shower is possible. Highs are back into the middle 50s. Sunday features more sunshine and cool readings in the 50s. We head back up to the lower 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday. Showers hold off until Tuesday.

