Officials delaying identifying driver from deadly Lititz crash, citing "investigative purposes"

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The 63-year-old driver involved in Friday’s deadly crash in Lititz will not be identified at this time, the Lancaster County District Attorney says.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s office, officials are temporarily deferring public identification for “investigative purposes.”

The release continues:

These are unique circumstances and a more detailed explanation will be provided at the appropriate time. She has not yet been charged with any crimes and the investigation is ongoing and complex. It should be noted, the woman is not at personal liberty and cannot and will not be driving a vehicle. There is no current danger to the public that she could cause another crash. We continue to ask anyone with information to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional police (717-733-0965), Lititz Borough police (717-626-6393), or the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office (717-299-8100). Tips can also be submitted via this CrimeWatch page or via direct message on social-media platforms.

A 4:00 p.m. press conference is scheduled for later today.