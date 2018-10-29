× Police: Lancaster man dealt drugs while holding his 1-year-old son

LANCASTER — A 38-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Friday after police say he sold crack cocaine to undercover officers multiple times over a month-long investigation.

Timothy Gross, of the first block of North Mary Street, was holding his one-year-old son in his arms while making the transactions on two occasions, police say.

He was arrested by members of the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Investigative Patrol Division, who served a search warrant at Gross’ home.

Police who served the warrant say they uncovered 4.22 grams of powder cocaine and 14.78 grams of crack cocaine in the front pouch of a child’s diaper bag, alongside a child’s socks and underwear.

Gross’ two children had easy access to the bag and its contents, police say.

The approximate street value of the drugs found in the diaper bag is $1,900, police say.

Gross was taken to Lancaster County Prison after his arraignment. Bail has been set at $400,000.