Reports: Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson, according to multiple reports.
Jackson compiled a record of 3-36-1 in just over two seasons with the Browns. He was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey.
Jackson’s firing came on day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game by falling 33-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It was the third straight loss this season for the Browns, who host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The team has reportedly promoted assistant coach Al Saunders to the position of interim head coach.
Todd Haley, the Browns’ offensive coordinator, has also been let go, according to reports.
He and Jackson had reportedly been butting heads behind the scenes.
According to NFL.com, Jackson owns a .205 win percentage in his career as a NFL head coach, which ranks 218th out of 219 coaches in NFL history. Only former Eagles coach/owner Bert Bell owns a worse win percentage at .176 from 1936-1941.