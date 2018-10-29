× Reports: Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson, according to multiple reports.

Jackson compiled a record of 3-36-1 in just over two seasons with the Browns. He was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey.

Browns fired Hue Jackson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

The Browns have fired head coach Hue Jackson, as @AdamSchefter reported. The other coaches haven't been told yet. Some saw Jackson a few minutes ago in the building. Crazy scene in Berea. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2018

As of early this morning, the #Browns could have gone one of two ways: Make a change at OC or make a change at head coach. Owner Jimmy Haslam sounded like he wanted to keep Hue Jackson. GM John Dorsey wanted to move on. In the end, they moved on from Hue Jackson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2018

Jackson’s firing came on day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game by falling 33-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It was the third straight loss this season for the Browns, who host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The team has reportedly promoted assistant coach Al Saunders to the position of interim head coach.

Todd Haley, the Browns’ offensive coordinator, has also been let go, according to reports.

He and Jackson had reportedly been butting heads behind the scenes.

Confirmed that Todd Haley is out in Cleveland as well. So it wasn't either/or, it was both. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2018

According to NFL.com, Jackson owns a .205 win percentage in his career as a NFL head coach, which ranks 218th out of 219 coaches in NFL history. Only former Eagles coach/owner Bert Bell owns a worse win percentage at .176 from 1936-1941.