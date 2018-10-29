Three charged in connection to November 2017 overdose death

YORK COUNTY — Three people were charged last week in connection to a November 2017 overdose death.

On November 23, police were dispatched to Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township after York County dispatch received a report of a male lying next to a vehicle at the mailboxes of the mobile home park, the criminal complaint said. Upon arrival, officers tried to resuscitate the man via CPR and the administering of Narcan but those efforts failed, according to the criminal complaint. The man was pronounced dead at 10:11 p.m., approximately 20 minutes after police arrived at the scene.

An autopsy was performed the next day, revealing that the man died of opiate toxicity; the opiates in his system included heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

On November 27, police interviewed 45-year-old Phillip Seidel, who police said was to be with the individual when he overdosed.

Seidel told police that he called Jennifer Toomey, 30, earlier on the 23rd to buy heroin for them, according to the criminal complaint. So the two picked up Toomey and drove to York City, where they were to purchase heroin/fentanyl from a person named “J-Rock” — whose real name was later identified as Jalaun Moore.

Seidel said Toomey purchased the heroin/fentanyl, brought it back to the vehicle and they then drove to the rear of the Rutter’s parking lot off of Richland Avenue to shoot up.

“(The now-deceased individual) advised he was not feeling well after shooting up the heroin,” the detective wrote in the criminal complaint. “(He) exited the vehicle and fell immediately to the pavement.”

That’s when Seidel told Toomey “we need to call 911,” but she allegedly advised, “we can’t, I have charges,” the criminal complaint states.

Seidel added that him and Toomey helped the man back in the car and drove back to his trailer at Chesapeake Estates, where he had Narcan.

Seidel administered the Narcan but the individual never regained consciousness, the Thomasville resident told police. He then drove the man to the mailboxes and took him out of the car, thinking it would help the individual breath — police note that the air temperature for the night of November 23 was 23 degrees.

At that point, Seidel told police, Toomey was “freaking out so bad and ran away.” Seidel then followed her to his house and he drove her home. Seidel added that Toomey was breaking the individual’s phone and he took it and threw it out the window of his car.

In March, police spoke with Toomey, who told police that she bought the drugs from Moore, a 23-year-old resident of York. Her statement matched up with what Seidel told police in November, except for the individual’s phone, which she denied breaking the phone or it being thrown out the window.

Moore faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy – drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to distribute.

Toomey, of Spring Grove, faces the same charges as well as conspiracy – manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to distribute, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy – involuntary manslaughter, tampering with and fabricating physical evidence, and conspiracy – tampering with and fabricating physical evidence.

Seidel is charged with involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy – involuntary manslaughter, tampering with and fabricating evidence, and conspiracy – tampering with and fabricating evidence.