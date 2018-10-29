× Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hampden Township

CUMBLERLAND COUNTY — The Cumberland County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Wertzville Road in Hampden Township.

Verna W. Hendershot, 85, of Camp Hill, died in the hospital of multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at about 7:50 a.m., according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

Hendershot was a passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Wertzville Road (Route 944). As the vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Technology Parkway, it was struck by another vehicle traveling east.

Hendershot’s husband, who was driving, was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries, Hall’s office said.

There was no word on the condition of the driver of the other vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by Hampden Township Police.