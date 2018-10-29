York College to Host Candidates’ Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- York College is hosting a Candidates' Night tonight at the College's Center for Community Engagement located at 59 East Market Street.

The informal debate is being hosted by the York College’s Arthur J. Glatfelter Institute for Public Policy and the York Daily Record starting at 6:30PM.

The debate is free and open to the public and will feature a number of candidates or their surrogates.

Here is a list of the candidates expected to attend:

Mike Wascovich, PA House District 47

Shanna Danielson, PA House District 92 Rep. Mike Jones, PA House District 93 Delma Rivera, PA House District 93 Steve Snell (surrogate), PA House District 94 Dr. Judith Higgins, PA Senate District 28 Senator Mike Folmer, PA Senate District 48 Lois Herr, PA Senate District 48 George Scott, US Congress District 10 Scott Wagner (surrogate), Governor

Candidates (or their surrogates) will have an allotted time to speak about issues and qualifications ahead of the November 6th election.