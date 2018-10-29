× York man facing charges after allegedly wandering around, holding a rifle while drunk

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly being found walking outside while under the influence and carrying a rifle.

Cody Gohn, 22, is facing reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

On October 27 around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Toann Road for a report of a man with a weapon.

Upon arrival, police met with a witness who said there was a Halloween party at a residence in the area.

The witness told police that when walking to the vehicle with his wife and children, they noticed a man walking a dog and carrying a rifle.

The man, later identified as Gohn, was also not wearing a shirt or shoes, despite it being around 45 degrees outside.

Gohn allegedly approached the witness and his wife outside the vehicle, while they were placing their three small children inside.

He said that he was looking for his wife, but was lost.

The witness told police that he felt that Gohn was intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance.

He proceeded to ask Gohn to hand over the rifle, and Gohn complied.

Police took possession of the rifle, and found that there was a bullet stuck in the chamber.

While speaking to police, Gohn said that he was carrying the rifle for fear of child sex predators.