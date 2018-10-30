3 siblings fatally struck at Indiana school bus stop; 24-year-old driver arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Three young siblings were killed and another child was seriously injured when they were hit while boarding their school bus in Rochester Tuesday morning.

Court records show Alyssa Shepherd, 24, faces three felony counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor charge of passing a school bus causing injury, according to WXIN.

Indiana State Police officials say Shepherd was arrested at her place of work at around 4 p.m.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near 4600 N State Road 25. Indiana State Police say the bus driver put the "STOP" arm down and the four children were boarding the bus when a truck going the opposite direction hit them.

Three children died at the scene. Police told WSBT the children killed were twin 6-year-old boys, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

An 11-year-old boy who was not related to the deceased children was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

No students were on the bus at the time.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police say it's too early to tell if she was speeding.

Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released the following statement:

Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a truck while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also released a statement: