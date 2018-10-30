× ‘Boy Meets World’ star stops burglary at his own house

Even in his 90s, nothing gets past Mr. Feeny.

Television actor William Daniels, best known for his roles in “Boy Meets World,” “St. Elsewhere” and “Knight Rider,” foiled an attempted burglary at his Los Angeles home this weekend.

The 91-year-old, who played the stern-but-caring teacher Mr. Feeny on “Boy Meets World,” was at his house with his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, when the incident began, CNN affiliate KABC reported. A would-be intruder attempted to enter through a back door when Daniels turned on the lights and scared him away.

The Los Angeles Police Department quickly responded, according to Daniels’ publicist, Sharon Ellman.

“Someone tried to break into the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening,” Ellman said. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Many on Twitter were inspired by his actions, including one of Daniels’ “Boy Meets World” co-stars, Will Friedle.

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie,” Friedle wrote on Twitter.