Breezy and sunny Tuesday, eyeing late day Halloween showers

BREEZY BUT QUIET: Temperatures start in the chilly 30s and low-40s area-wide. Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop more overnight with patchy frost possible. However, clearer skies will allow more sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs reach the upper-50s to right at the 60-degree mark. Winds, while still breezy at times, will be significantly better than yesterday with gusts up to 15MPH.

HEADING TO HALLOWEEN: A switch to southwesterly winds gives us a big temperature kick for Halloween and Thursday. While morning lows start in the low-40s, we’ll get up to the upper-60s with mostly sunny skies on Halloween. Currently, a late rain chance still lies in the forecast. The best chance will be in our northwestern counties, areas including Lewistown, Mifflintown, Juniata, Newport and as far southeast as Duncannon. Take the umbrella out trick-or-treating just in case. The warm air continues for Thursday as rain chances take over with a passing cold front in the evening. Highs still make it well-above average in the low-70s area-wide.

COOLER WEEKEND: The front lingers over the area, but dries out. Friday still looks warmer than average, in the mid-60s. Lingering showers will be the trend through Saturday as temperatures dip back into the 50s. A drier, cooler and sunnier Sunday ends the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long