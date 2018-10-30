× Cartoon Network to open its first hotel in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Cartoon Network is ready to bring your favorite shows to life.

Today, through a partnership through Cartoon Network and Palace Entertainment, plans for the Cartoon Network Hotel have been announced.

According to a press release, the network’s first hotel will feature 165 rooms and immerse guests in the animation of characters from several shows, such as Adventure Time, the Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears.

The hotel will feature an interactive lobby, a brand-new, resort-style pool, a water play zone, and an outdoor amphitheater.

There will also be an over-sized movie screen, lawn games, and pit fires.

The hotel will be located off of Route 30, in the area of Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

The building is currently under construction, and is set to open in the summer of 2019.

For more information on the hotel, you can visit its website here.