Eagles’ Lane Johnson tears MCL, expected to miss time

PHILADELPHIA– A key member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line is set to miss time with injury.

T Lane Johnson suffered a grade 2 sprain of his MCL during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in London.

The severity of the sprain means that Johnson actually partially tore his MCL.

While the Eagles will enjoy their bye week during the league’s next round of games, Johnson could still be out longer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Johnson could be out for a month:

Eagles' OT Lane Johnson suffered a Grade 2 sprained MCL, as @MikeGarafolo and @Jeff_McLane reported. Johnson also had been playing with an ankle injury. Now could be sidelined about a month. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018

Johnson, 28, is currently ranked as the tenth best tackle in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and was an All-Pro in 2017.

In his stead, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to start.