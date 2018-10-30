× Eagles trade for Lions WR Golden Tate

PHILADELPHIA — As the NFL trade deadline closes in, the Philadelphia Eagles have swung a deal to bolster their receiving corps.

The team announced Tuesday that they have acquired wideout Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions.

Trade: #Eagles have acquired WR Golden Tate from Detroit. More details to come.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8PP06yk5RG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2018

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the team shipped a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Lions for Tate.

Well, I stand corrected. #Eagles sent a 3d-round draft pick to the Lions for Golden Tate. https://t.co/lx4054tANp — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 30, 2018

Tate, 30, has been in the NFL since 2010, when he was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent his first four seasons in Seattle before moving to the Lions as a free agent, signing a five-year, $31 million contract in 2014.

In seven games this season, Tate has caught 44 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns. He has 581 receptions for 6,936 yards and 37 scores in his NFL career.

Based on a tweet he sent out Tuesday afternoon, Tate seems pretty psyched to be coming to Philadelphia.