× Eight Dauphin Co. school districts awarded grants to help improve student safety

HARRISBURG — Eight Dauphin County school districts have been awarded $25,000 in grants to help improve student safety, according to state Sen. John DiSanto.

Sen. DiSanto, a Republican who represents District 15 (which includes parts of Dauphin County and all of Perry County), made the announcement Tuesday. He added that six school districts within Perry County also received the grants.

“Students can’t learn and teachers can’t teach in an environment that’s not safe. That’s why I joined the bipartisan effort to provide schools with the resources they need to boost security,” said Sen. DiSanto. “It’s important that local districts choose the measures that are right for their students and staff. Each district is different, and they have been developing security plans tailored to their schools.”

Eligible uses for the grants include hiring school security officers, purchasing security-related technology, completing safety and security assessments, implementing violence prevention curricula, offering counseling services for students, and creating other programs to protect students, the Office of Sen. DiSanto stated in a news release.

The list of school districts that received grants via the School Safety and Security Grant Program can be seen below:

Dauphin County

Central Dauphin School District

Derry Township School District

Halifax Area School District

Harrisburg City School District

Lower Dauphin School District

Millersburg Area School District

Susquehanna Township School District

Upper Dauphin Area School District

Perry County