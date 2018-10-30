Enjoy the outdoors while it is mild, chillier air returns by the weekend

ENJOYING A BUMP IN TEMPS: High pressure slides east setting up our winds from the south-southwest. This brings a surge of milder air arrives for a couple of days. Clouds start to move in this evening keeping temperatures from falling, as quickly as, recent nights. By morning we are in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. A frontal system stalls to the west allowing for warmer winds to boost temperatures into the 60s. A few late showers Wednesday are possible but the day is dry. It will be mild for trick-or-treat. Most of Thursday is dry with showers arriving towards evening. Afternoon temperatures are the warmest of the week in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Best threat for rain is overnight into early Friday morning. Lows are held in the 50s, so despite the damp weather, readings should rise to the lower 60s. Chillier air follows the front in time for the weekend.

WEEKEND CHILL: The next shortwave disturbance swings in Saturday. Plenty of cloud cover along with a few showers are possible. Highs are back into the middle 50s. Sunday features more sunshine and cool readings in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures jump back above seasonable averages to the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies Monday. An east-southwest wind pulls in more moisture thickening the clouds towards evening. An area of low pressure developing off the southeast coast and approaching cold front combine to bring shower chances back on Tuesday.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist