Harrisburg man pleads guilty to possessing stolen handgun

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty Monday for being a felon in possession of a stolen handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The guilty plea comes a year after 30-year-old Tommy Phillips displayed a handgun at Piccolo’s Bar in Harrisburg, police said.

Phillips, a convicted felon, fled the area following officers’ response to the bar on South 17th Street.

Police obtained a description of Phillips and began to search for the man. He was apprehended following a foot pursuit.

Police said Phillips tossed the gun during the pursuit. Officers located the firearm when they retraced his path. The handgun was stolen from Derry Township.