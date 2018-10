× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (October 30, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says stronger penalties for heroin dealers have created an unexpected result: the sale of methamphetamine.

For the first time in Lancaster County, the DA’s Office has seen more¬†methamphetamine cases than heroin cases, according to DA Craig Stedman.

FOX43’s Jack Eble has more on what the county is doing on both fronts: opioids and methamphetamine.