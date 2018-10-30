× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (October 30, 2018)

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll update you on the car accident that killed two Warwick High School students. Police have identified the woman that caused the accident as Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 63. She is unconscious and hospitalized. Police are waiting to interrogate her about the event – during which Slaymaker-Walker recklessly drove away from police, clipped a school bus, and caused a multi-car accident – but there is no timetable on her recovery. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Coming up on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a million-dollar upgrade to a recreation trail in Dauphin County. The Capital Area Greenbelt was established 100 years ago and features 20 miles of trails in Harrisburg and neighboring communities. Using funds generated by grants and donations, the Greenbelt’s officials are putting two million dollars into safety improvements. We’ll take a look at the plans coming up First at Four.