HSFF: York High STEAM’s ahead in Science, Tech, Engineering, Arts and Math

YORK, Pa. - York High's STEAM program started seven years ago only as a part of one of York City's schools. Now, the program is its own entity.

Students can learn in a variety of areas, linking things together like robotics and literacy. They can participate in musicals and have won awards in science-related competitions, both local and national, as recently as last year.

Also last year, one of the projects within the school involved the youngest generation of Pre-K students.

"They did reading, science and creative STEM activities at the pre-school level. Our fourth graders designed it and implemented it," Jan Martin, York High STEAM Coordinator said.

The kids must maintain their grades and behavior to remain in the program.

