Man wanted after DUI crash in New Cumberland

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after attempting to flee the scene of a crash while driving under the influence.

Steven Sylvester, 48, is facing driving under the influence and seven other summary offenses for the incident. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Earlier this year, police arrested Sylvester following a crash on Ross Avenue at Miramar Street in New Cumberland.

Witnesses told police that Sylvester was driving recklessly prior to the crash, in which he struck another vehicle at the intersection.

Then, witnesses had to detain Sylvester at the scene because he was trying to flee prior to police arrival.

Sylvester allegedly asked the witnesses to let him leave because he had been drinking.

Anybody with information on where Sylvester may be located is asked to call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.