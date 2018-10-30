× Man wanted for allegedly assaulting victim in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after after allegedly assaulting a victim.

Brian Chadwick, 38, is facing false imprisonment, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On October 23, police responded to the 4600 block of Laurel Ridge Drive in Harrisburg for a reported domestic assault.

As a result of the abuse reported by the victim, Chadwick was charged.

Police were granted an arrest warrant for Chadwick, who was not present when police responded to the scene.

On October 24, police attempted to serve the warrant with negative results.

Finally, police made contact with Chadwick via telephone, where he said that he was out of town and would turn himself in upon his return on Friday, October 26.

Chadwick failed to turn himself in on that date.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police at 717-558-6900.