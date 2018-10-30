× Nationals’ exercise option on Sean Doolittle

WASHINGTON– The Nationals got a jump on their off season plans by bringing the team’s closer back into the fold.

The team announced Monday that they exercised their $6 million team option on P Sean Doolittle for the 2019 season.

Doolittle, 32, posted a career-low 1.60 ERA over in 45 innings last season while racking up 25 saves.

He will enter the 2019 season as the team’s top option to close games, despite sharing the role at points after suffering a foot injury that cost him two months of the 2018 year.