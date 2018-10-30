Olivia’s cooks up Autumn Grill: Fire grilled Oysters & Black Angus steak tips smothered w wild mushrooms

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Fire grilled Oysters & Black Angus steak tips smothered w wild mushrooms

Served over Angel Hair Pasta in a rich Romano & Basil cream sauce infused w Ouzo

Garnished w wilted Greens

Cocktails:

Cider house Punch

Captain Morgan Cannon Blast rum

Amaretto

Fresh local apple cider

Fresh sliced apples

Cinnamon

Fill glass w ice. Add Captain Morgan cannon blast, amaretto, & apple cider. Shake. Garnish w fresh apple slices sprinkled w cinnamon. Cheers!

Soul Fire

This cocktail is served warm, either on the stove, over a hot fire, or even in the crockpot...your choice! This cocktail is also dairy free!

Chai tea

Almond Milk

Jack Daniels Honey whiskey

Fireball cinnamon whiskey

Grand Mariner

Fresh orange slices

Cinnamon sticks

Cloves

Star Anise

Nutmeg

Cook all ingredients over medium heat, stirring as you go. Cook for approx 10 minutes. Pour into mug & sprinkle w fresh nutmeg. Cheers!!

