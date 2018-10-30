Olivia’s cooks up Autumn Grill: Fire grilled Oysters & Black Angus steak tips smothered w wild mushrooms

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Fire grilled Oysters & Black Angus steak tips smothered w wild mushrooms
Served over Angel Hair Pasta in a rich Romano & Basil cream sauce infused w Ouzo
Garnished w wilted Greens
Cocktails:
Cider house Punch
Captain Morgan Cannon Blast rum
Amaretto
Fresh local apple cider
Fresh sliced apples
Cinnamon
Fill glass w ice. Add Captain Morgan cannon blast, amaretto, & apple cider. Shake. Garnish w fresh apple slices sprinkled w cinnamon. Cheers!
Soul Fire
This cocktail is served warm, either on the stove, over a hot fire, or even in the crockpot...your choice! This cocktail is also dairy free!
Chai tea
Almond Milk
Jack Daniels Honey whiskey
Fireball cinnamon whiskey
Grand Mariner
Fresh orange slices
Cinnamon sticks
Cloves
Star Anise
Nutmeg
Cook all ingredients over medium heat, stirring as you go. Cook for approx 10 minutes. Pour into mug & sprinkle w fresh nutmeg. Cheers!!