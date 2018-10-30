× Photo on Facebook page helps police track down robbery suspect

YORK — A 19-year-old York man has been charged with robbery after police say he swiped a cell phone while trying to purchase cigars at an East Princess Street corner store earlier this month.

Diante Octavio Cotton, of the 800 block of East King Street, was charged last week after a police investigation into a reported robbery at Pak’s Food Market on 750 E. Princess St. on October 13.

York Police say Cotton attempted to cut in line at the counter and give the clerk money for cigars, but the clerk would not let him pay, pointing out that there were other customers waiting. Cotton then left the store, police say, but returned a few minutes later and attempted the same maneuver. Again, the clerk refused to take the money, according to police.

Cotton then waited his turn in line, but when the time came to pay for the cigars, he began cursing at the clerk, according to police. The clerk told him to leave the store and gave Cotton his money back. Cotton then walked to the cigar case and attempted to reach for a pack of cigars. When that was unsuccessful, police say, Cotton attempted to grab a cell phone that was lying on the counter. When another employee tried to stop him, police say, Cotton stuck the employee in the face, grabbed the phone, and fled.

Employees at the store told police Cotton was a frequent customer there, but they did not know his name. Police say they received an anonymous tip that identified Cotton as the suspect, and used surveillance footage to positively identify him as the offender.

Police say they also found a Facebook page belonging to Cotton that featured a photograph of him wearing the same sweatshirt he was observed wearing at the store.