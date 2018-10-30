× Police identify woman involved in deadly Lititz crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have identified the woman involved in Friday’s fatal crash in Lititz.

Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 63, was the woman involved in the crash that killed two Warwick High School students.

Since the crash, she has been hospitalized, and not conscious or alert. She is in serious condition.

At this time, she has not been charged, and is not deemed a public safety threat of flight risk due to hospitalization.

Police say that her recollection of the crash and what led to it are “essential to the investigation” and authorities “wanted to interview her regarding the case prior to anyone else.”

Police were provided with information regarding Slaymaker-Walker’s condition that led them to believe there would be a possibility for her to speak with investigators by Monday.

However, after an update with the latest information from medical professionals, police have been informed that she has remained unresponsive and it is unknown when and if she will be interviewed.

That is why they say they have chosen to identify Slaymaker-Wlaker as the driver now, as there is no timeline on if and when she can be interviewed, and her name has already been provided to a number of people involved in the case.

Police say they believe it is “crucial for our investigators to have first contact with her about the events, rather than a member of the media or general public.”

Authorities say they have been in contact with her relatives and families of others involved in the crash.

Police are continuing to ask if anyone with information about the crash of Slaymaker-Walker and her activities on or around October 26 to contact police.