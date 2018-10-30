Police: York man wanted for shooting death of Elijah Shuler apprehended in Florida

YORK — A York man wanted for criminal homicide in connection with the July shooting death of Elijah Shuler has been arrested in Florida, York City Police say.

Police in Highlands County, Florida arrested 20-year-old Timothy Pough Tuesday afternoon.

The apprehension of Pough comes almost four months after Shuler was shot and killed in the 900 block of West Locust Street.

On July 4, Pough allegedly fired a gun out of the open passenger window of a white Ford Escape at Shuler, who had just exited a vehicle he had parked at the rear of the West Locust Street residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Prior to the shooting, Shuler reportedly called to his girlfriend, who was inside, to say that he was home, the criminal complaint says. Shuler’s girlfriend then reportedly went to the second floor’s rear window and saw the Ford Escape travel west on Heiges Street (an alley that runs behind the home) before stopping.

It was also reported that Shuler collapsed in his girlfriend’s arms and said the name “Reeko,” which is allegedly a nickname that Pough goes by, according to the criminal complaint.