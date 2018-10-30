× Ravens acquire Packers RB Ty Montgomery, team announces

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have traded for Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery, the team announced Tuesday.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that Baltimore will send a 7th round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in exchange for Montgomery.

The move comes two days after Montgomery reportedly defied orders from Green Bay coaches to take a knee on a kickoff return with less than two minutes left in the game against the Los Angeles Rams, who pulled ahead 29-27. Montgomery took the ball out of the end zone and fumbled it after getting hit by an opposing player just past the 20-yard line, spoiling an opportunity for an Aaron Rodgers comeback attempt.

A 7th round pick in 2020 goes to the Packers. A clear sign they moved on. https://t.co/B2AgXhOGEQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018

Montgomery, a fourth-year player out of Stanford, joins a backfield ranked 24th overall in rushing yards per game (96.6), according to NFL.com.

Through eight games, Alex Collins — who sits atop Baltimore’s depth chart — has carried the ball 98 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns. Javorious Allen, who has been rotated in throughout the season, notched 100 yards on 38 carries while scoring three touchdowns.

The Ravens backfield has recorded only one 20-plus yard run. That’s ranked 31st overall with the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL.com.

This season in Green Bay, Montgomery — who made appearances in seven games — rushed for 105 yards on 26 carries.