Sixers pick up options on Simmons, Fultz, and Saric

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 5: Dario Saric #9, Markelle Fultz #20, Joel Embiid #21, and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers react from the bench against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 5, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 114-78.

PHILADELPHIA– Three key members of the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster will remain in tact for the 2019-2020 season.

The team exercised team options on G/F Ben Simmons, G Markelle Fultz, and F Dario Saric for next year.

The move leaves the team able to offer rookie-scale extensions to Simmons and Saric this upcoming off season, while the team will have one more option year left for Fultz.

Simmons, 22, was taken with the first overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Sixers. After breaking his foot and sitting out a season, Simmons debuted last year and won the Rookie of the Year award while averaging 16.9 points per game, and 8.7 assists and rebounds per game.

Saric, 24, was acquired by the Sixers in a draft day trade in 2014, and is in the midst of his third season with the team. Last year, he averaged 17.8 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and 3.1 assist per game.

Finally, Fultz, 20, was taken with the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. After struggling with injury and rumored anxiety issues last year, Fultz only appeared in 14 games.  So far this season, Fultz is averaging 9.9 points per game, 4.3 assists per game, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

The team hopes the trio will be apart of its core for years to come.

