State Capitol shines single blue light to honor Tree of Life shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- A part of the State Capitol might look a little different over the course of the next few days, to pay tribute to the Tree of Life shooting victims.

Governor Tom Wolf says lights will be dim at the capitol, to showcase one single blue light.

"We must shine a light on this hatred and antisemitism and expel it from out society," says Wolf.

Wolf says Pennsylvania stands in solidarity with the victims, their families, all those mourning in the Pittsburgh and Jewish Americans across the commonwealth.

“While I remain deeply saddened by the loss of life, I found hope in the police officers that ran into harms way, the Jewish community in Pittsburgh that did not shy from who they are, and the Pittsburghers that came together to support one another. From this darkness, we must emerge with even greater energy to combat this vile hatred and to act to protect our citizens from these atrocities," said Wolf.

Over the weekend he also ordered for all the flags across Pennsylvania to be lowered to half-staff.