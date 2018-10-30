Stockings for Soldiers needs your donations

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The annual Stockings for Soldiers drive in Ephrata, Lancaster County is in need of more donations. The drive runs until November 16th, but the donations are coming in slower than usual.
Stockings for Soldiers is organized by Keystone Military Families and Blue Ridge Communications. Due to the time constraints for shipping, Blue Ridge must complete the drive for donations by November 16th at 5:00PM.
The packages include a stocking, greeting card and a variety of snacks and toiletries. They will be sent to all branches of the military and to locations in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Korea and other troops who request help from home.
The list of donations that are still needed include:
- Ground instant coffee, Kcups, hot tea
- Coffee creamer and sugar packets
- Hot chocolate or cider
- Power bars, cereal bars, trail mix, granola bars
- Slim Jims, beef or turkey jerky
- Sunflower seeds and nuts
- Crackers, cookies, cheese/cracker kits
- Candy canes
- Small sewing kits and manicure kits
- Chap stick with sunscreen, Blistex
- Asprin, Tylenol and Cold medicine
- Vitamins
- 5 hour energy shots
- Travel hand and sanitizer
- Calf high socks for men and women
- Boot socks in black and white
- Hand and foot warmers
- Thermal gloves or glove liners
- New or Used CDs and DVDs. Current releases appreciated
- Money for shipping costs
Drop-off donations bu November 16th at 5:00PM to:
Blue Ridge Communications
804 Academy Heights Avenue
Ephrata PA, 17522