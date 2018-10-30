Stockings for Soldiers needs your donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The annual Stockings for Soldiers drive in Ephrata, Lancaster County is in need of more donations. The drive runs until November 16th, but the donations are coming in slower than usual.

Stockings for Soldiers is organized by Keystone Military Families and Blue Ridge Communications. Due to the time constraints for shipping, Blue Ridge must complete the drive for donations by November 16th at 5:00PM.

The packages include a stocking, greeting card and a variety of snacks and toiletries. They will be sent to all branches of the military and to locations in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Korea and other troops who request help from home.

The list of donations that are still needed include:

Ground instant coffee, Kcups, hot tea

Coffee creamer and sugar packets

Hot chocolate or cider

Power bars, cereal bars, trail mix, granola bars

Slim Jims, beef or turkey jerky

Sunflower seeds and nuts

Crackers, cookies, cheese/cracker kits

Candy canes

Small sewing kits and manicure kits

Chap stick with sunscreen, Blistex

Asprin, Tylenol and Cold medicine

Vitamins

5 hour energy shots

Travel hand and sanitizer

Calf high socks for men and women

Boot socks in black and white

Hand and foot warmers

Thermal gloves or glove liners

New or Used CDs and DVDs. Current releases appreciated

Money for shipping costs

Drop-off donations bu November 16th at 5:00PM to:

Blue Ridge Communications

804 Academy Heights Avenue

Ephrata PA, 17522