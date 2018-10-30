× Uber eats launches in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Uber Eats is now available in Lancaster, Pennsylvania offering food delivery with full menus from local favorite restaurants including: Lancaster Cupcake, Centerville Diner, Isaac’s Downtown, Penny’s Ice Cream, Beiler’s Dounuts.

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app that helps bring millions of hungry people the food they want at the tap of a button. Partnering with restaurants in Lancaster, Uber Eats offers meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brands, Uber Eats offers a wide-selection of food options, all conveniently available in one place and delivered fast and fresh–with the reliability you’ve come to expect from Uber.

Uber Eats gives Lancaster eaters, restaurant partners, and delivery partners more options. Local restaurants can tap into the Uber delivery network to expand their businesses and reach a new network of potential customers. And delivery partners have access to even more flexible earning opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to launch Uber Eats in Lancaster, bringing a convenient and reliable way for people to get the food they love, opening up new economic opportunities for delivery partners, and enabling restaurants and chefs to connect with more customers,” said Kiran Vinta, Head of Launch and Expansion, Uber Eats.

Getting started with Uber Eats is easy. Here’s how to order

Download the app or head to www.Uber Eats.com and login with your Uber account Pick delivery location – Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered Find the perfect meal – Browse from local restaurants to national brands or search by cuisine type to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for Place your order – Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you Track the progress of the delivery – Get updates as your order is picked up and delivered to you.

SOURCE: Uber